SWISS cancels flights to Lebanon

SWISS announced on Monday that it was suspending flights to and from Beirut due to tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

This content was published on October 16, 2023 - 17:38

An extension of the conflict cannot be ruled out, and the airline is determined not to jeopardise the safety of its passengers and crews.

The suspension of flights is valid in any case until 28 October, pending a reassessment of the situation. Four flights from Zurich have been cancelled, on 17, 19, 24 and 26 October. Tickets will be refunded in full.

