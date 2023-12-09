Swiss canton Graubünden halts wolf hunting

A wolf photographed at the entrance to the village of Bellwald in canton Valais. Keystone / Marco Schmidt

read aloud pause

X

Graubünden has halted wolf hunting following an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court, the canton wrote on its website on Friday evening.

This content was published on December 9, 2023 - 11:30

Keystone-SDA

The government has not yet received any notification of this decision.

It is not yet clear whether other cantons are also affected. The environment ministry was unable to provide any information on this subject on Friday evening, according to Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Eleven Graubünden wolf packs with offspring

Canton Graubünden was also unable to comment on the appeal on Friday evening. To date, eight wolves have been shot in the canton out of the 44 authorised.

According to the Swiss-German newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, nature conservation organisations such as the WWF and Pro Natura are behind the complaint.

A spokeswoman for Pro Natura told the newspaper that "we believe that the extermination of entire wolf packs should remain the last option". However, she did not say whether complaints had been lodged in other cantons.

In canton Valais, ten wolves were killed during this first week of hunting. The canton has obtained the right to kill more than half of the thirteen wolf packs in its territory during these two months, i.e. around 34 wolves out of around one hundred individuals.

On November 1, the Swiss government brought into force, for a limited period, the first part of the wolf hunting ban.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative