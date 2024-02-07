Swiss capital hit by 23 million cyberattacks in one year

Bern’s IT infrastructure is “constantly in defence mode”, said the mayor © Keystone

Last year alone 23 million cyberattacks were carried out on the city of Bern, the Swiss capital’s mayor, Alec von Graffenried, said before the start of this year’s Swiss Cyber Security Days (SCSD).

February 7, 2024

The city’s IT infrastructure is “constantly in defence mode”, von Graffenried said on Wednesday. “The question is not whether we will be attacked, but rather when will the first attack be successful?”

Security must be constantly developed further, including to protect systemically important companies such as Energie Wasser Bern, he said. Due to the large amount of sensitive personal data, administrations are also a frequent target for cyber criminals, he explained.

It is therefore important for experts to discuss the topic, von Graffenried said. The Swiss Cyber Security Days, which are taking place for the first time in Bern on February 20 and 21, offer an opportunity to do so. The event will focus on opportunities and risks in cyberspace.

The speakers come from the fields of science, research, defence, administration, business, media and civilian life. New findings in the field of autonomous robots and artificial intelligence will also be presented.

“We cannot completely prevent crime, but we can increase resilience,” said SCSD President Doris Fiala. Christoph Ammann, Bern’s director of economic affairs, also emphasised the immense damage caused by cybercrime. In the canton of Bern alone, the damage could exceed one billion francs.

