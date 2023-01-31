Swiss car market sees a dip in fortunes

Stats also show the average age of cars on Swiss roads is getting older, with vintages (pre-1980) especially popular. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The number of new cars registered in the country fell by 8% in 2022. Supply chain issues linked to the war in Ukraine are presumed to be the major cause.

A total of 322,387 vehicles were registered last year, down more than 20% on pre-pandemic numbers, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) wrote on Tuesday.

The knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine – an important supplier of cable harnesses – were the big driver of the market shrinkage, the office said.

Fully electric cars managed to buck the trend, continuing their relative growth to make up 17.7% of the market; rechargeable hybrid cars made up 7.8%. Together however, the 25.4% share they represent is only about half of what Swiss authorities aim to reach by 2025.

Petrol cars are still the most popular new car at 37.6%, with non-rechargeable hybrids at 25.3%. Diesels fell back by two percentage points to 11.6%.

New motorbikes also dwindled in 2022 to 48,799, a fall of 13.6%.

As of December 2022, almost 6.4 million motor vehicles were registered in Switzerland, a country with a population of over 8.7 million.

