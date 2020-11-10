Swiss cautiously optimistic about Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine results

Pfizer and BioNTech stocks soared after the clinical trial results of their Covid-19 results were released. New York Stock Exchange

Federal health authorities see promising data on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a positive sign that a vaccine could be ready by the end of the year. However, they say it is too early to set a timetable for when any vaccine would be available to the Swiss public.

This content was published on November 10, 2020 - 15:35

Keystone-SDA/jdp

On Monday US firm Pfizer and German BioNTech announced that the first large trial of their vaccine against Covid-19 had shown it was 90% effective. Thomas Cueni, who heads the Geneva-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, told Swiss public television, RTS, the result “exceeds the best hopes” and that it was “the best news of the year”.

Switzerland hasn’t signed a deal to secure doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. It currently has deals with Moderna and AstraZeneca for their potential vaccines, which are also in late-stage trials, and is “in negotiations with additional, promising vaccine makers”, according to the health ministry.

“We welcome every advance made by the global efforts to come up with a Covid-19 vaccine. The federal government is working intensively as quickly as possible to give the Swiss people access to a safe and effective vaccine,” the ministry said on Monday according to Reuters.

Health experts in Switzerland say the news gives them reason to be optimistic about other vaccines, particularly the one from Moderna that is based on the same messenger RNA (mRNA), a new technology that has never been the basis for an approved drug.

“It really is a very good sign that this mRNA vaccine is now showing this effect,” Manuel Battegay, head of infectious diseases at Basel University Hospital, told Swiss public television, SRF, on Monday.

“It has yet to be confirmed by the final results. However, one can assume that similar mRNA vaccines will also show good results.” He added that if the results were confirmed, Switzerland could expect a vaccine in 2021.

MRNA technology is expected to be easier to manufacture at scale. Pfizer has said it will be able to produce 50 million doses this year and a further 1.3 billion doses in 2021. However, this will still be far from enough to supply half of the world’s population.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Stefan Kuster from the Federal Office of Public Health said it was “far too early” to talk about a timetable. He noted that the Pfizer results were largely based on young, relatively healthy participants. The full data from the trial has not been published, which is why it is important for Switzerland to stay open to different vaccine candidates, the health office said.

Other vaccine updates

On Tuesday a Swiss biotech firm called the Swiss Rockets founded a subsidiary called RocketVax to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. The company is partnering with Gigabases, a biotech spin-off from the federal technology institution ETH Zurich, which developed a DNA synthesis technology. Swiss Rockets was founded in 2018 to develop drugs with a focus on cancer and viral diseases.

“It is unlikely that these [first-generation] vaccines will induce strong and lasting protection against SARS-CoV-2. We believe that it is important to develop vaccines that cover as many SARS-CoV-2 proteins as possible but without any pathogenic potential,” said Vladimir Cmiljanovic, chairman and CEO of Swiss Rockets, in a statement.

In another vaccine development, Swiss firm Lonza was selected by the US biotech Altimmune as a production partner for its potential Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently in pre-clinical stage. The Swiss company, which has already been tapped to produce Moderna’s potential vaccine, said initial clinical results from Altimmune’s single-dose intranasal vaccine, Adcovid, could be available in the first quarter of next year.