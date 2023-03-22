Swiss champagne importers clink their glasses
Champagne is becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland putting the country among the top ten importers of the white sparkling wine.
More than 6.3 million bottles were imported in 2022, an increase of 3.9% compared with the previous year, according to industry figures published on Wednesday.
Turnover of champagne on the Swiss market rose by 15.7% compared with 2021 and has reached €145.3 million (CHF144.5 million).
The Swiss market is relatively small but the sustained demand makes it an important market for the champagne industry, the Swiss Champagne Office said.
By comparison, the total quantity of champagne exported from France in 2022 amounted to 325.5 million bottles (1.5%), according to the data. And the value of all exports exceeded the €6 billion mark for the first time.
The United States is the leading importer of champagne, followed by Britain and Japan.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.