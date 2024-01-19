Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut added to Ukraine's ‘sponsors of war’ blacklist

The Ukraine agency said that last year Barry Callebaut shipped more than $94 million worth of goods to Russia, three times more than in 2022. © Keystone / Walter Bieri

read aloud pause

X

Ukraine’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added Barry Callebaut to its “international sponsor of war” list for continuing to do business in Russia.

This content was published on January 19, 2024 - 14:56

Keystone-SDA

The Zurich-based chocolate giant told the AWP news agency on Friday that it condemned “all belligerent activities” and shared “the deep concerns raised throughout the world by the war in Ukraine”.

It also assured that it strictly complied with all international sanctions and regulations in the context of its activities.

The Swiss chocolate firm added that following Moscow's attack against Ukraine, it had “actively suspended all new investments in Russia and adjusted (its) activities in this market”.

+ Swiss-based firms active in Russia are ‘filling Putin’s war chest’

Ukraine accuses Barry Callebaut of maintaining its business activities in the Russian Federation, where it operates three factories, and of financing Russia’s war effort via its taxes - $33 million in 2022. In addition, the multinational is alleged to have supplied a confectionery factory “under the guise of basic necessities”, whose chocolate is given to Russian soldiers as food rations.

+ Cocoa factory slow-down spells trouble for chocolate industry

The Ukraine agency said that last year Barry Callebaut shipped more than $94 million worth of goods to Russia, three times more than in 2022. “Barry Callebaut continues to actively support the Russian economy and, consequently, to sponsor its aggression against Ukraine,” it said.

Among food groups, the Zurich-based group joins Vevey-based Nestlé on the list of "international sponsors of the war", as well as Mars, PepsiCo, Mondelez and Unilever.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative