Swiss cinema attendance nears pre-pandemic levels

Swiss film-lovers are once again flocking to the cinema. Attendance has risen by 30% year-on-year, from 6 million to 7.8 million admissions, according to ProCinema, an industry association.

It is only 10% away from pre-pandemic figures. “We hope to return next year to the results of 2019,” René Gerber, secretary general of ProCinema, said.

Hollywood blockbusters remain the driving locomotives of the industry. Avatar: The Way of the Water recorded over one million admissions, Barbie 640,000 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie 560,000. With a market share of 5.6% (419,058 admissions), Swiss films remain at a stable level.

The number of cinemas has remained roughly constant since 2019: ProCinema has 605 cinemas compared to 609 four years ago. The number of available seats decreased only marginally, from 101,739 (2019) to 97,455 (2023).

