Swiss cities slip down ‘most-liveable-cities’ ranking

Every year, the Economist Group examines the quality of life in major cities around the world. Zurich and Geneva remain in the top 10, but have fallen slightly in the 2023 ranking.

The 2023 Global Livability Index, published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the Economist Group, reveals a stable situation for the top 10 most-liveable cities.

Those considered to be the best cities to live in globally remain the same as in 2022, however, the Swiss cities Zurich and Geneva have slipped down the ranking. This year Zurich is sixth and Geneva is one place behind, at place number seven.

In 2022, Zurich took the third spot on The Economist index and Geneva was sixth.

Vienna remains in the top spot in 2023. The Austrian capital has held this position consistently over the past few years, except for 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Copenhagen, Denmark, and Melbourne, Australia, followed in the number two and three podium places, respectively.

The 2023 index includes 173 cities, having expanded from 140 cities in 2022. Every city is given a score in over 30 factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable.

