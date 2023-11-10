Swiss commission wants to stall minimum corporate tax rate

Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

The OECD minimum tax rate of 15% for large companies should wait, according to the senate commission for economic affairs and taxation.

This content was published on November 10, 2023 - 15:14

Keystone-SDA

The senate commission wants the government to delay the implementation of a minimum tax rate of 15% given the lack of progress in other countries.

On June 18, the Swiss voted in favour of new rules on the profits of groups with sales in excess of €750 million. Preparations are now underway in Switzerland for implementation.

+ Swiss voters back minimum tax on multinational earnings

Since the vote, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) has adapted its guidelines. In addition, it is likely that fewer countries than initially planned will introduce minimum taxation on January 1, 2024, the OECD said in a press release on Friday.

The committee therefore believes that this situation should be taken into account in the interests of companies based in Switzerland. It recommends that the governing Federal Council consider postponing the reform by one year as a first step.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative