Swiss companies invest more in sustainability

Reducing the amount of air travel, for example by travelling by train, is one of the top measures taken by Swiss companies © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Three-quarters of Swiss companies increased their investments in sustainability last year, with the focus mostly on measures to increase energy efficiency.

Globally, more than 2,000 members of management were surveyed by consultants Deloitte, 75 of them from Swiss companies with an annual turnover of more than $500 million (CHF460 million) each.

More than one in three of them consider climate change to be one of the biggest priorities this year, Deloitte said in its reportExternal link, published on Monday. Only supply chain problems and economic uncertainties are higher on the list of priorities for respondents from Switzerland.

Three-quarters of Swiss companies increased their investments in sustainability in 2022, in line with the global average. However, when asked about how serious certain groups are about addressing climate change, only 12% of Swiss companies believed the private sector was “very” serious (compared with 29% globally).

In terms of measures, companies most frequently focused on energy-efficient or climate-friendly machinery, a general increase in energy efficiency, employee training on climate change, the reduction of air travel, and using more sustainable materials.

