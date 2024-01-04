Swiss computer pioneer Niklaus Wirth has died

Wirth developed the Pascal programming language in 1970. It became one of the most popular teaching languages and shaped the development of other programming languages. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Swiss computer pioneer Niklaus Wirth passed away on on January 1, at the age of 89, as the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday.

This content was published on January 4, 2024 - 14:12

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Умер автор языка «Паскаль» швейцарец Никлаус Вирт

Several specialised media had previously reported on the death. "With his death, Switzerland has lost one of its greatest IT pioneers", commented the inside-it.ch portal on the death of the computer scientist from Winterthur.

From 1968 until his retirement in 1999, Wirth was Professor of Computer Science, which was later renamed Informatics, at ETH Zurich.

+Switzerland should boost computer education and cyber-security, says expert

Wirth developed the Pascal programming language in 1970. It became one of the most popular teaching languages and shaped the development of other programming languages, as ETH Zurich wrote in a portrait in 2021.

In 1984, he was the first and so far only person from a German-speaking country to receive the Turing Award, one of the highest honours in computer science, for the development of several programming languages.

Wirth also created a law named after him: Wirth's Law. It states that hardware that gets faster never keeps up with software that gets slower.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative