SWISS conducts special flight out of Tel Aviv, plans another
SWISS is planning another special flight from Zurich to Tel Aviv and back on Wednesday in cooperation with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.
The plane has 215 seats, the Swiss Lufthansa subsidiary announced.. The plane is scheduled to take off from Zurich at 11:55 a.m. The return flight from Tel Aviv is scheduled for 9:25 p.m.
The first special flight took place on Tuesday. Demand was high and the seats were fully booked within a short period of time, according ot the airline.
SWISS said the flight is intended for Swiss citizens. “This flight can also only be booked via a special hotline, which was communicated by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to the Swiss abroad and Swiss travelers in Israel,” the airline said.
* Article was corrected to revise flight times as per SWISS statement
