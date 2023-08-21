Swiss defence minister orders inquiry over Leopard tanks

The issue of tanks that could be sent to Ukraine is extremely delicate against the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine, Swiss neutrality and its arms export policy. Keystone / Hannibal Hanschke

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd has called for an investigation into the purchase of 96 Leopard tanks in Italy by Ruag Holding.

The investigation will also have to examine the functioning of the board of directors, in the context of the resignation of director Brigitte Beck.

Amherd faced a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday over her roles in the “Ruag affair” and an attempt to sell Leopard tanks stored in Italy to the German arms group Rheinmetall.

She ordered an external investigation into the purchase of the Leopard 1 main battle tanks stored in Italy by Ruag. The move was announced late Monday by the Defense Department and reported by Keystone-SDA news agency.

The circumstances under which Ruag acquired the 96 tanks in 2016 are to be examined. According to Ruag, they were bought as merchandise and as spare parts.

Amherd also wants clarification on the signing of a purchase contract for the tanks with the German armaments group Rheinmetall, co-producer of the Leopard 1, last February 13. At the time, Rheinmetall disclosed that the tanks would be delivered to Ukraine after repairs.

When the contract was signed, Ruag revealed that the delivery required federal approval. The Federal Council did not give this approval at the end of June. According to its own statements, Ruag accepted this decision.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Ruag board of directors on Sunday, further discrepancies were found in connection with the purchase of the tank, the Swiss ministry of defense noted. The head of department was informed about this by the chairman of the board of directors.

The latest findings raised questions, among other things, about the cooperation between Ruag and the federal government as its owner. The inquiry is intended to show whether adjustments are needed on this point. It is also checking how the board of directors exercises its supervisory duty towards the executive board.

