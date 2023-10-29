Swiss delegation backs decentralisation of Catholic Church

The symposium, which opened on October 4, is the culmination of a worldwide consultation launched by Pope Francis in 2021 to involve all believers in a reflection on how to strengthen the Church. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

read aloud pause

X

A Swiss delegation has called for greater decentralisation of the Church at the close of the Synod of Bishops in Rome on Saturday. For the first time, “non-bishop” men and women were able to vote, including Swiss delegate Helena Jeppesen-Spuhler.

This content was published on October 29, 2023 - 13:54

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland wants local churches to be able to decide for themselves on certain issues, says a press release issued by the Swiss Bishops' Conference (SBK) on Sunday. It also advocates “greater participation and involvement by all, and highlights the themes of priestly celibacy and the ordination of women”.

The Swiss delegation, led by SBK President Bishop Felix Gmür, also included Claire Jonard, expert facilitator at the Synod.

The symposium, which opened on October 4, is the culmination of a worldwide consultation launched by Pope Francis in 2021 to involve all believers in a reflection on how to strengthen the Church. Presented as a priority, the question of the place of women has met with the strongest resistance.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story High-profile Swiss women abandon Catholic church

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative