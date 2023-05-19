Swiss drug prices still much higher than abroad

Medical drugs make up a big portion of health costs, and they cost more in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Prices for medical drugs in Switzerland remain significantly higher than in other European countries, even if they have come down slightly, says a recent study.

Patent-protected medicines cost an average 5.4% less in other European countries than in Switzerland, and 10.8% less for off-patent medicines. This is according to the latest annual studyExternal link by Santésuisse and Interpharma, umbrella organisations for Swiss insurers and pharmaceutical research companies.

The price differences are particularly striking in the case of generics and biosimilars, they said. Generics cost an average 45.5% less in other European countries, while biosimilars cost 27.5% less.

Drug prices in Switzerland are nevertheless moving downwards. The difference between medicine prices in Switzerland and abroad decreased by four percentage points in the last year. For biosimilars the price difference narrowed by nearly seven percentage points. This is due to continuous price reductions by the Federal Office of Public Health.

“What is clear, however, is that we have a structural problem with patient access to new and innovative medicines,” said Interpharma director René Buholzer. “The political focus on costs is jeopardising the quality of care and patient access to it.”

Medicines make up a significant portion of health costs. Santésuisse director Verena Nold sees great potential for savings, particularly in the area of off-patent medicines. "In order to lower the prices of generics and biosimilars at the European level, they need to be monitored and continuously reduced,” she said.

The annual studyExternal link published this week compares Swiss prices with those in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the UK, Netherlands and Sweden. The international price comparison covers the period from January to April 2023.

