Swiss economics minister urges citizens and cantons to cut costs

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin calls on households to take responsibility for inflation, rising health insurance premiums and energy prices. There is no quick fix for the loss of purchasing power, he says.

"Everyone should ask themselves how they can contribute" to containing costs, adds Mr. Parmelin in an interview broadcast on Saturday by Schweiz am Wochenende.

Citing the example of health insurance premium reductions, he points the finger at the cantons. "Some cantons have not made sufficient use of their leeway to cushion the impact of premiums on their populations". As for individuals," continues the minister, "they have the opportunity to change health insurers and save money.

Rent transparency?

When it comes to energy prices, the minister believes that the cantons and communes have a role to play: "They would have the power to say: 'We are only passing on part of the price increase to the population'". He says he is aware that investments are needed in the energy sector, however the owners of the companies also have a responsibility.

The minister considers that he can only act on rent increases. In his view, it would be conceivable to introduce a mandatory form at federal level to force landlords to publish the previous rent in the event of a change of tenancy.

