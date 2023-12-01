Swiss employers' association president: daycare users must increase work commitment

According to its president, the Swiss Employers' Association is fundamentally in favour of expanding state daycare funding. But: "Those who claim childcare support must also work more," said Severin Moser. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The president of the Swiss Employers' Association is fundamentally in favour of expanding state daycare funding. But: "Those who claim daycare centre support must also work more," said Severin Moser.

"A couple who only work a total of 120% should not be allowed to send their child to daycare five days a week at the state's expense," said Moser in an interview with Swiss newspaper group, Tamedia, published on Friday. The aim of state daycare funding should be to keep parents in the labour market.

Moser rejected any greater involvement on the part of employers in childcare funding: "Childcare is a state responsibility," he said. "This has long been normal for schools and kindergartens. If we succeed in keeping more people in the labour market, they will also pay more taxes, which in turn will finance the childcare places created."

