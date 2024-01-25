Swiss environment minister rejects criticism of wolf culling
Since the introduction of the revised Hunting and Protection Ordinance in December 2023, some 32 wolves have been shot in Switzerland, said Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti in an interview with Tamedia published on Thursday.
Rösti said he had no regrets about authorising wolf hunting despite declining number of livestock attacked. “Although the numbers may have fallen slightly, it's not good for mountain farming to suffer victims despite massive protective measures in place,” he told Tamedia. His job is to protect the population, added Rösti. “Those who are so misty-eyed that they don't understand this simply have to put up with it.”
+ Could Switzerland's law on wolf culling be a model for Europe?
Rösti did not want the fact that the courts have now put the wolf culls in cantons Valais and Graubünden on ice to be seen as chaos. “We have a separation of powers that works well,” he said. “In the case of wolf shooting, it has been decided that there should be a temporary halt to hunting in individual packs. We have to accept that.”
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.