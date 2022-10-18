SWISS expands capacity for summer flight schedule

Copenhagen is one of four new destinations in Northern Europe to which SWISS passengers can fly from Geneva © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is planning to expand its flight schedule next summer to offer 85% of its pre-pandemic capacity. To this end, it is now busy recruiting flight attendants.

In the summer timetable, which runs from March 26 to October 28, 2023, SWISS will serve a total of 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva, it said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday.

“On the intercontinental front, the emphasis will be on the destinations in North America which are in high demand, while services to Asia will also be strengthened as the region increasingly opens up,” it said.

Frequencies will also be raised to and from some of Europe’s key centres, and for the first summer ever Zurich will be connected with British city Bristol. SWISS’s Geneva-based network will see four new points added in Northern Europe: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Hamburg.

To meet the demand, SWISS is already increasing its staff. By the end of this year, it plans to have hired 800 new cabin crew members. Next year just under 1,000 more will be added.

