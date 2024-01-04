Swiss farmers call for rise in producer prices
Swiss farmers are worried. Not only are they suffering from sharply falling incomes, but they also have to contend with consumers cutting back on food.
“Most farmers are rather disillusioned. At a time when everything is getting more expensive, people seem to be saving on food first and foremost,” Markus Ritter, president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union, told the media at the organisation’s start-of-year press conference on Wednesday.
+ Farmers call for Switzerland to tackle reliance on food imports
According to figures available for 2022, the economic situation of farmers has deteriorated sharply. Income per family labour unit has fallen by 4.1% year-on-year in lowland regions and by 10.4% in hilly areas. In mountain regions, the annual income is just CHF40,100 ($47,300) for a full-time job (-6.8%).
Farmers are calling for a 5-10% rise in producer prices.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.