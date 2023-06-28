Swiss Federal Council pushes for universal electronic patient records

Despite the availability of electronic patient files since 2022, only around 20,000 individuals have opted for the option to open an electronically available record. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss Federal Council is pushing for the implementation of electronic patient records throughout Switzerland. The proposed plan will require all healthcare providers to maintain electronic dossiers for their patients, though individuals are able to opt out if they choose.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council initiated the consultation process for revising the law on electronic patient records, which will continue until October 19.

French-speaking cantons lead the way

In French-speaking regions of Switzerland, 83% of the population has already opened electronic records, while the figures stand at 14% in German-speaking areas and 3% in Ticino. Male individuals slightly surpassed females in opting for electronic patient records.

Crucial for an efficient healthcare system

Despite the availability of electronic patient files since 2022, only around 20,000 people have chosen to open them, hindering the system's effectiveness. Approximately half of the hospitals have either not joined the system or refused to work with it. Additionally, less than 13% of medical practices have implemented the electronic patient record system.

Health Minister Alain Berset address the challenges during a press conference, "We are not as far along as we would like to be." Reasons cited include the decentralized model, lack of consequences for non-compliant inpatient providers, and the impact of the pandemic.

Mandatory for outpatient providers

While hospitals, maternity homes, and nursing homes currently already have an obligation in place to maintain electronic patient files, The requirement to maintain electronic patient files will be extended to all service providers, including private practices and pharmacies. All providers must align with one of the eight currently certified electronic dossier providers.

Under the proposed plan, electronic patient dossiers would be automatically created and provided free of charge to all individuals covered by basic health insurance residing in Switzerland. An opt-out model is suggested, allowing individuals to decline opening an electronic dossier if they wish.

Compliance will be ensured by cantonal authorities, who can impose consequences ranging from warnings to fines of up to CHF250,000 ($278,000) and even withdrawal of the ability to charge services to basic insurance.

Improved accessibility and security

The electronic patient records will store all relevant treatment information and remain accessible at any time. Healthcare professionals and patients can make entries, with patients controlling access to their dossier. The system will require two-factor authentication for access and record information retrieval or document-saving activities. All data will be encrypted and stored by Swiss-based companies, guaranteeing strict data protection and security.

Berset announced that decisions regarding the first stage will be made by the Federal Council after the summer break.

