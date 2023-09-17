Swiss Federal Railways faces criticism over controversial wheelchair tests

Thea Mauchle, president of the Disability Conference Canton Zurich, enters the new Swiss Federal Railways long-distance double-decker train "FV-Dosto" at the main station in Zurich, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

This content was published on September 17, 2023 - 11:52

SRF/Manuel Ramirez

It is still unclear whether Swiss Federal Railways new long-distance train, the FV Dosto, is suitable for disabled passengers. The Federal Office of Transport aimed to clarify this question with tests. However, disability organisations are outraged.

In videos obtained by Swiss public television, SRF, a man in a wheelchair tries to get into an FV Dosto. After several attempts and with great difficulty, the wheelchair makes it over the entry ledge. As soon as the man is in the entrance area of the train, he gets up and leaves the train on foot.

+Swiss government plans CHF2.6 billion railway investment

For the umbrella organisation of disabled people's organisations, it is unacceptable that people without impairments check whether a train is suitable for disabled people.

"People with a disability who sit in a wheelchair, unlike people without a disability, do not have certain physical abilities. For example, if the wheelchair is in danger of tipping backwards, they may not be able to simply tilt their upper body forward to keep their balance," says Caroline Hess-Klein, head of the Equality Department at Inclusion Handicap.

Test results are invalid

In addition, the wheelchairs seen in the videos are unsuitable for public transport travel. They are mainly used in hospitals and homes.

For the umbrella organisation of disabled people's organisations, it is therefore clear that the test results do not reflect the reality of individuals operating in wheelchairs.

When questioned by SRF, the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) said that the plastic dolls were primarily used for the tests. They stated that this is the only way to objectively and accurately determine how much strength people with disabilities need to be able to get on and off the train independently. The people seen in the videos supplemented the tests: "Here it was a matter of testing the entry and exit with various other body masses and generally getting a feeling for the question."

+Swiss Federal Railways is profitable again

Not without people with disabilities

For Caroline Hess-Klein of Inclusion Handicap, this procedure shows a fundamental problem: "This means that the FOT, but also other authorities, have not yet understood that you cannot proceed without people with disabilities in order to clarify certain questions that essentially concern the effects on people with disabilities. Only they have certain experiences and insights that can contribute to clarification."

Based on the tests, the FOT must assess whether the FV-Dosto trains are in fact suitable for individuals with disabilities. Hess-Klein has already announced that she will take the matter to the Federal Administrative Court if the FOT answers "yes" to this question.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story How can Swiss trains survive low-cost airlines?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative