Swiss Federal Railways is profitable again

The rail network of Switzerland is one of the densest in the word. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Swiss Federal Railways reported record passenger numbers in the first half of this year. With 1.33 million passengers each day, the railway company returned to profit for the first time since 2019.

This content was published on September 4, 2023 - 14:27

Keystone-SDA/ds

In the first six months of the year, the Swiss Federal Railways made a net profit of CHF99 million ($112 million), compared with a net loss of CHF142.3 million in the first half of 2022, it reported on Monday.

+ Read more: how to behave on a Swiss train

In March, passenger numbers exceeded pre-Covid 19 levels for the first time. Over the whole period under review, it jumped by 21.4% year-on-year and 3.04% relative to 2019, reaching a level never before recorded.

+ Are Swiss trains becoming less punctual, pricier and more dangerous?

The company also notes the positive trend in international passenger traffic, with 5.7 million people carried in the first half, 20% more than the previous record for 2019.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative