Swiss federal technology institutes among top-ranked universities in world

The ETH Zurich is the highest-ranked of ten Swiss universities that appear in this year's QS world university rankings. © Keystone / Walter Bieri

The ETH Zurich scored highest among institutions in continental Europe, retaining 6th place in the 2021 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings published on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA/gw

The Federal Technology Institute Lausanne (EFPL) moved up four spots to land in 14th place in what QS calls the most widely-read university rankings in the world. American universities occupied the top four spots, with fifth place going to the University of Oxford.

In total ten Swiss universities made it into the top 1,000. Several improved on the previous year’s rankings: the University of Zurich moved up seven spots to 69th, the University of Geneva took 106th place, Bern 114th and Basel 149th.

The Università della Svizzera Italiana made its first appearance in the QS rankings, appearing in 273rd place.

Swiss institutions of higher learning make up one of the best research systems in the world, according to QS, which notes the country’s attractiveness for top students and professors around the globe.

QS first published its university rankings in 2004. Along with the Times Higher Education and Shanghai rankings, it is one of the most cited indicators of university quality.