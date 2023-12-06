Swiss film industry to take spotlight at Cannes

The 77th edition of the Cannes film market will be held from May 14-22. Keystone / Vianney Le Caer

Switzerland will be a guest at the Cannes film market in May. The Swiss film industry will thus have a prominent presence at the market, which is held alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

This content was published on December 6, 2023 - 10:57

Keystone-SDA

A range of programmes will showcase Swiss audiovisual creation in the fields of film and innovation, the Swiss Films promotion agency stated in a press release on Tuesday. The focus will be on Switzerland as a co-production country and its exchanges with representatives of the global film industry.

The quality of Swiss co-productions and the efforts made to promote them internationally have enabled a number of Swiss films to escape the confines of Switzerland and reach millions of viewers around the world.

These include Ma vie de courgette (My life as a courgette), the animated feature by Valais-born Claude Barras, which won a César and was nominated for an Oscar; L’enfant d’en haut (Sister) by French-speaking director Ursula Meier, which won a Silver Bear at the Berlinale; and Heidi, starring Bruno Ganz, which was sold in over 50 countries.

+ The little girl who conquered the big screen

The 77th edition of the market will be held from May 14-22. With over 14,000 participants, it is considered the largest international gathering of film professionals.

