Swiss Films advent calendar

This year we’re again presenting a film from our Swiss Films collection every day leading up to December 24.

Enjoy 24 films selected by SWI swissinfo.ch from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. They have been subtitled in English and curated for our international audience.

The films are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch. This year we’re presenting a film from our Swiss Films collection every day leading up to Christmas Day.

Here’s the film we’ve hand-picked for you today.

