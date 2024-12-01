Swiss Films advent calendar

Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017.
Enjoy 24 films selected by SWI swissinfo.ch from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. They have been subtitled in English and curated for our international audience.
The films are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch. This year we’re presenting a film from our Swiss Films collection every day leading up to Christmas Day.
Here’s the film we’ve hand-picked for you today.
Inside the belly of a Swiss ice giant
This content was published on
A documentary film crew goes on a breath-taking journey deep inside the Plaine-Morte glacier to better understand the meltwater flows.
