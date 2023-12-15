Swiss firm Sika inaugurates R&D centre in China
The construction chemicals company Sika has inaugurated a new research and development (R&D) centre for the Asia-Pacific region in Suzhou, China. The Zug-based group says it has invested several tens of millions of Swiss francs in the facility.
It will be Sika's second-largest technology centre, after the one in Zurich. The site, which will house around 150 employees, will have a usable surface area of some 9,000 square metres, according to a press release issued on Friday.
The new R&D centre will enable Sika to strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region and, among other things, to develop concrete admixture and cement technologies that reduce CO2 emissions.
The Swiss multinational has more than twenty centres of this type. More than 1,800 people work in R&D at Sika.
