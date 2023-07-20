Swiss firm Stadler Rail wins first European order for hydrogen trains

© Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The train manufacturer signed an agreement on Thursday with two Italian railway operators to supply a total of 25 hydrogen-powered trains.

Stadler Rail secured contracts with Azienda regionale sarda trasporti (Arst) and Ferrovie della Calabria (FdC) for the development, production, delivery and maintenance of 10 and 15 hydrogen-powered FLIRT H2 trains respectively.

Although the value of the order has not been disclosed, the Swiss-based company shared that the two projects are being financed under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). These funds are available to EU member states to prepare and invest in green and digital transitions.

"The new hydrogen-powered narrow-gauge trains are a world first and will pioneer sustainable rail transport on narrow-gauge lines around the world," said Ansgar Brockmeyer, Stadler's head of marketing and sales, quoted in a press statement.

This is the first order for this type of train in Europe. Stadler Rail won its first contract for a hydrogen train in 2019 in the US. It is expected to enter service in 2024 as part of the San Bernardino County Transit Authority (SBCTA) in California and will be the first hydrogen train in American passenger transport.



