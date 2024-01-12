Swiss food giant Nestlé boosts investment in Vietnam
The agri-food group Nestlé plans to invest $100 million (CHF 85 million) to expand production capacities of its coffee factory in Tri An, in the south of Vietnam.
The Nestlé Tri An factory currently exports coffee products from brand such as Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto and Starbucks, to more than 29 countries.
Since 2011, the Vevey-based multinational claims to have spent more than half a billion dollars in this factory, according to a press release on Thursday evening. Vietnam is currently the world's second largest producer and exporter of coffee.
+ Why companies struggle to stop deforestation
Nestlé, which employs some 3,000 people in Vietnam across six sites dedicated to the production of coffee, cocoa malt drinks, culinary aids and water, claims to be the Asian country's main buyer of coffee, for an annual amount of around $700 million.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.