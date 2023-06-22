Swiss Foreign Minister commits to further support for Ukraine

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis gives a speech at the second Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in London, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in his closing speech at the second Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in London on Thursday, pledged additional support to Ukraine. He emphasized that Switzerland would assist both in emergency situations and in the reconstruction efforts.

During his speech, Cassis outlined three main areas where he advocated for concurrent action for Ukraine: humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and reforms.

Cassis affirmed that Ukraine would continue to receive humanitarian assistance "for as long as necessary." He stressed the importance of implementing risk insurance for the private sector to expedite the reconstruction process. Additionally, he commended the Council of Europe's approval of a damage register, which will aid in the reconstruction efforts.

Furthermore, Cassis called for a "transparent and responsible" approach to reconstruction. He highlighted Switzerland's active support for Ukraine, particularly in the establishment of anti-corruption authorities.

The first Ukraine conference took place in Lugano in July 2022, where representatives from 59 states and international organizations agreed upon crucial parameters for Ukraine's recovery.

