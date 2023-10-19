Swiss franc gains as euro hits all-time low

The euro hit a new all-time low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss franc continues to be sought out as a safe haven in the wake of the worsening situation in the Middle East. It has gained significantly in value. The euro hit a new all-time low against the franc of 0.9449 on Wednesday afternoon.

This content was published on October 19, 2023 - 09:25

Keystone-SDA

This was below the previous low of last Friday. While the US dollar as a world reserve currency was also in stronger demand and gained against most currencies, it also weakened somewhat against the franc on Wednesday. Thus, the US currency slipped below the mark of 90 centimes already in the morning and was traded in the early evening at 0.8980 francs.

+ Is the strength of the Swiss franc a myth?

Meanwhile, it dropped on the stock exchanges worldwide. The leading index of the Swiss stock exchange SMI dipped by 1.%. Germany's DAX slipped 1%, while the London Stock Exchange lost 1.2%. The US stock markets were also in the red.

As is so often the case in uncertain times, gold also gained in value. In the afternoon, a troy ounce (about 31.1 grammes) cost up to $1,962 (CHF1,858) on the London Stock Exchange. That was about $39 more than the previous day. The last time the gold price was higher was at the beginning of August.

On the financial markets the uncertainty is large because of the situation in the Middle East.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative