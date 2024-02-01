Swiss gas consumption sees decline

Switzerland had joined the EU's gas savings target in solidarity but, like the EU, has decided not to set an electricity savings target for the current winter. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss households and companies consumed less gas in the first half of winter than in corresponding periods in previous years. According to the Federal Council, the voluntary savings target of 15% should be achieved.

From October to December 2023, around 71% of the targeted total volume has already been saved, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The savings target should be achieved by the end of March 2024 at the latest.

According to the Federal Council, the above-average warm temperatures in October and December, the still high-end customer prices and awareness of the tense gas supply situation are likely to have contributed to the reduction in Swiss gas consumption. Due to the current situation, there is no need to take any additional action to save gas this winter.

Switzerland had joined the EU's gas savings target in solidarity but, like the EU, has decided not to set an electricity savings target for the current winter.

