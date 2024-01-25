Swiss government plan for agriculture subsidy cap faces resistance

The government proposal also wants to see more money directed towards helping agriculture production adapt to climate change. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The federal government’s proposal to reduce spending on agriculture by CHF347 million ($402 million) between 2026 and 2029 faces criticism from the farmer union and political parties from the right and left.

In addition to reducing agriculture subsidies, the government’s proposal, announced in October, called for more support for agricultural production to adapt to climate change and, among other things, use more money for structural improvements. It also suggests making the necessary funds available by reallocation from direct payments and production and sales.

Following the consultation period, the Farmers' Union said on Thursday that they reject both the cuts to the agricultural budget and the reallocations from the budget for direct payments. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the centre-right Radical Liberals also reject the proposal and are calling for the payment framework to be maintained from 2022 to 2025.

The Social Democratic Party and the Greens also reject savings measures in direct payments. Both parties and the Environmental Alliance are critical of the additional funds for structural improvements. These would cement outdated structures and their impact on biodiversity still needs to be examined.

