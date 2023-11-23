Swiss government to boost digitalisation in healthcare

Federal health experts, both internal and external, see an “urgent need for action” when it comes to the digitalisation of the healthcare system in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The government approved a package of measures on Wednesday to advance digitalisation in the healthcare sector. The “DigiSanté” programme is expected to cost around CHF400 million ($452 million) between 2025 and 2034.

Parliament will decide on a corresponding commitment loan, as announced on Thursday. The federal government wants to use the money to consistently digitise health-related government services such as registers, reporting systems or information platforms and ensure that these can communicate with other IT systems.

Federal health experts, both internal and external, still see an “urgent need for action” when it comes to the digitalisation of the healthcare system, as they said in August. In contrast to other areas of life, digitalisation in healthcare is much less advanced. For example, once data has been collected, it has to be re-entered in the system and can not be used for different purposes.

