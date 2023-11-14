Swiss government unveils strategy to keep Covid-19 in check
The Swiss government wants to protect people at risk from respiratory viruses, and avoid overloading the healthcare system. On Tuesday, it launched a long-term strategy, "Endemic Covid-19".
Although the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the virus continues to circulate and can cause waves of infections and serious developments, particularly among the elderly and those suffering from certain illnesses, the Federal Office of Public Health points out in a press release. This is a situation that could put a strain on the healthcare system, especially if many cases of influenza or other infections occur at the same time during the cold season.
The planned strategy is based on three fields of action: surveillance (via wastewater in particular), prevention (vaccination) and infection control, particularly in nursing homes. Most of the measures contained in the strategy have already borne fruit over the past two years, notes the FOPH. They must be maintained.
