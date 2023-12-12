Swiss government urged to scrutinise anti-Semitic, far-right groups

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The phenomenon of violent, racist and anti-Semitic right-wing extremist groups in Switzerland needs to be better defined.

On Tuesday, the Swiss Huose of Representatives adopted a postulate from lawmaker Fabian Molina by 101 votes to 92.A postulate mandates the Swiss government o examine and report on whether to submit a bill to parliament or to take a measure.

The latest report on anti-Semitism by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) and the Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism (GRA) warns of a conspiratorial subculture that has formed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Isolated offenders are becoming radicalized, increasing the potential for violence.

A report by the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service notes that the polarisation of society and violent extremism go hand in hand. These include extreme right-wing, anti-Semitic and racist groups who regularly take action on social media or at demonstrations, such as those organized by the coronasceptic movements," writes the man from Zurich in his text.

He adds that there are no recent or periodic surveys or reports to measure the extent of the phenomenon and identify potential dangers.

Government opposed

The report will focus on extreme right-wing homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic groups. In particular, it should indicate the number of violent acts recorded and present statistics on the religious groups, minorities and genders targeted by this violence.

