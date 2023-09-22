Swiss government wants to reduce winter gas consumption
Switzerland will have to reduce its gas consumption again this winter to reduce the risks of energy supply shortages.
On Friday, the Swiss government set a voluntary target of 15% for the period from October to March.
These savings should help reduce the risk of energy supply disruptions over the winter. The target set by the government is the same as last year's, and it is to be achieved through voluntary gas savings in households, industry, services and public administration.
According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, a saving of 15% corresponds to around 3.6 terawatt hours (TWh).
For the time being, the government has not taken any other measures and has not set any electricity savings targets. But it will intervene if the situation worsens.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.