Swiss government wants to reduce winter gas consumption

These savings should help reduce the risk of energy supply disruptions over the winter. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland will have to reduce its gas consumption again this winter to reduce the risks of energy supply shortages.

This content was published on September 22, 2023 - 11:21
Keystone-SDA

On Friday, the Swiss government set a voluntary target of 15% for the period from October to March.

These savings should help reduce the risk of energy supply disruptions over the winter. The target set by the government is the same as last year's, and it is to be achieved through voluntary gas savings in households, industry, services and public administration.

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, a saving of 15% corresponds to around 3.6 terawatt hours (TWh).

For the time being, the government has not taken any other measures and has not set any electricity savings targets. But it will intervene if the situation worsens.

