Swiss government will raise cost of Covid-19 jab

Nearly 70% of the Swiss population have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Keystone

The Swiss government, which buys and distributes Covid-19 vaccines in the Alpine nation, will massively increase the price of these products next year, according to the NZZ am Sonntag.

This content was published on December 5, 2021 - 15:12

Each dose will cost CHF25 francs rather than CHF5, the weekly German-language newspaper reported. The increase is due to a misjudgment by the federal government, which had initially based its price estimate on the expectation of cheaper vaccines.

The decision is a source of outrage for the health insurance umbrella organisations SanteSuisse and curafutura. That’s because the difference will have to be absorbed by the reserves of insurers.

The Federal Council (executive body) decided on Friday that Swiss citizens will not have to pay for the Covid-19 vaccine out of pocket. The costs will be covered by the nation’s compulsory insurance schemes.