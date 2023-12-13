Swiss growth forecasts lowered for 2024-25

Swiss experts say the Swiss economy will continue to be helped by domestic consumption and demand. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Growth forecasts for Switzerland for the next two years have been revised downwards slightly by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute.

This content was published on December 13, 2023 - 10:22

Keystone-SDA

According to the latest report of the research centre of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, real gross domestic product (GDP) should grow by 0.7% this year and rise to 1.7% in 2024. Slightly lower growth of 1.4% is predicted for 2025, the KOF said on Wednesday.

KOF economists have lowered their predictions for the next two years by 0.2 percentage points since the last forecast at the end of September. The main reason is the challenging global economic environment since 2022, which is clouding the outlook for the Swiss economy.

+ Inflation expected to exceed Swiss central bank target in 2023

This will dampen export prospects for Swiss companies until the second half of 2024, said KOF economists. A slight recovery in the global economy is expected next year. The Swiss economy will continue to be helped by domestic consumption and demand.

+ Switzerland's labour shortage dilemma: Why tax cuts are not a solution

Without any major sporting events, which are known to have an impact on Swiss GDP, the expected growth rates are 1.3% (2024) and 1.8% (2025).

According to the KOF forecast, job creation will continue but at a significantly slower pace than in recent months; unemployment will rise slightly. KOF economists expect unemployment to average around 2% for 2023. This should then rise to 2.3% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative