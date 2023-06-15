Swiss high-tech micro-electronic components used in Russia’s military offensive

Firefighters in Ukraine work through the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone attack. According to reports from the US government, at least 42,000 Ukrainian civilians have already died in the war in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

According to statistics from the Swiss federal ministry for customs and border security, Russian weapons could have been produced in part due to modern technologies from Switzerland that are originally intended for civilian use.

In a report by Tamedia,External link the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) recently drew up a list of micro-electronic goods that were mainly intended for civilian purposes, but which the Swiss government assigned a possible military purpose. This would include capacitors, processors or controllers. According to Tamedia, the analysis of the data from April 2023, showed that Switzerland has directly exported such goods to Russia for around CHF250,000 ($276,000) since the beginning of the conflict. According to SECO, Putin's military uses these types of components to build cruise missiles, rockets and drones.

SECO also identifies radio navigation equipment, such as GNSS modules, which can be used in missiles and drones for position determination. The Tamedia report highlights the significance of these suspected violations of sanctions in Swiss exports when examining individual products. Direct exports from Switzerland to Russia ceased at the start of the war, but exports to Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, and Serbia have partially compensated for the earlier volume since Russia's invasion.

Although Swiss customs statistics do not address the issue, media reports indicate that Swiss exports to some of these countries have ended up in the hands of the Russian military in several cases.

According to reports from the US government, the war in Ukraine has already claimed the lives of at least 42,000 Ukrainian civilians, with many of them falling victim to attacks carried out by cruise missiles, rockets, and drones.

Certain Swiss companies involved in the production of microelectronics have stated their compliance with the sanctions against Russia. In a statement published in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaperExternal link, one such company, Traco Power stated, “we regularly issue reminders to our entire distribution network in writing and verbally to enforce the sanctions. We are all deeply concerned by the circumstances". The company further emphasized that they will continue to export to authorized distributors in Serbia, China, and Turkey, as these countries are not subject to sanctions, and they do not export any products listed on SECO's red list.

