Swiss hotel industry recovery outlives summer

The Swiss hotel industry counted more overnight stays in September. In the first year after the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery after a successful summer continues in the fall.

October 16, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ds

In September, the number of overnight stays increased by 8.1% compared to the same month last year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) based on an initial estimate on Monday. The increase is once again mainly thanks to foreign tourists. They generated 15.4% more overnight stays than in the same month last year.

But also with the Swiss guests the reservations increased slightly. The increase here was 1.7%.

On course for a record

The Swiss hotel industry already recorded more overnight stays from January to August. In this period, overnight stays increased by 10.2% year-on-year to 28.8 million. Even compared to the previous record year of 2019, this meant an increase of 3.4% after eight months.

The definitive and absolute figures for overnight stays in September, as well as further information on hotel overnight stays from January to September, will be published by the FSO on November 3.

