Swiss inflation cools as central bank applies brakes

The price of goods in Switzerland rose 1% in April compared to the same month last year, highlighting a slowdown in the rate of inflation.

The strong Swiss franc has spared Switzerland from the worst ravages of inflation, which at its peak rose 3.4% in February year-on-year.

The inflation rate for the whole year in 2022 was 1.9% and is forecast by the Swiss central bank to tip 2.6% by the end of this year.

This has led the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to raise interest rates from negative territory to 1.5% in stages this year.

Further rate rises are expected with SNB Chair Thomas Jordan saying recently that inflation is still not under control. “Monetary policy is still not restrictive enough to anchor inflation in the area of price stability,” he said last week.

In April, price hikes were primarily driven by the rising cost of machinery, electrical equipment and watches, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

“On the other hand, prices for petroleum products, metals, semi-finished metal products and gas fell,” the FSO stated on Monday.

Trade unions and charities have complained that people on lower incomes or already trapped in poverty have borne the brunt of price rises.

Many food staples have seen steep price rises, according to price comparison portal Comparis.

Inflation destroyed pay hikes last year, leaving the average Swiss worker 0.9% worse off, says the FSO.

