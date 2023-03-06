Swiss inflation rises due to air fares, rents and petrol
Consumer prices increased 3.4% in February from a year earlier, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday. This raises the possibility that the Swiss National Bank will raise interest rates this month.
Consumer prices were up from 3.3% in January and well above the Swiss National Bank (SNB) target range for price stability, defined as between 0-2%.
Prices rose 0.7% month-on-month due to various factors, the FSO said.
“These include rising prices for air transport, package holidays and supplementary accommodation. Housing rentals also recorded a price increase, as did petrol,” it said.
+ How Switzerland is dealing with rising prices
The central bank is due to announce its policy decision on March 23, with the market seeing a 91% probability of a 50 basis point increase from the current level of 1%, especially following recent weakening of the Swiss franc, which has helped limit price rises from costlier imports.
+ The positives and negatives of Swiss interest rates
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.