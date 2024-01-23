Swiss job market growth expected to slow down

Keystone/gaetan Bally

According to human resources firm Rundstedt, the years of growth on the Swiss labour market are over.

In 2023, there were again significantly more restructurings, downsizing projects and redundancies.

"The years 2021 and 2022 were dominated by economic growth after the coronavirus pandemic, but the labour market almost returned to normal in 2023," according to the Rundstedt labour market barometer published on Tuesday.

The job placement specialist explained that companies had once again carried out more smaller and larger downsizing or reorganisation projects. Companies have also reduced overcapacity in the process.

According to Rundstedt, employees in the pharmaceutical industry in particular were again increasingly affected by redundancies. Accounting for 30% of all redundancies, the pharmaceutical sector led the industry comparison. In 2022, only 26% of redundancies were in this sector, compared to just 17% in 2021.

