Swiss job market sees more growth in second quarter of 2023

The hotel and catering sector saw a considerable uptick in new jobs. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

Employment in the country continued to grow between April and June this year, while the total number of open positions fell, according to statistics published on Friday.

This content was published on August 25, 2023 - 11:45

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Mercado de trabalho suíço registra maior crescimento no segundo trimestre de 2023

The industry and service sectors posted an overall year-on-year increase of 2.2%, with a total of 5.432 million jobs filled or 4.235 million full-time equivalents, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in its regularly published update.

The Zurich region recorded the highest rate of increase, at 3.4%, while Ticino came in second with 0.6%. The Lake Geneva region recorded growth of 2.2%.

+ Read more: a Q2 check-up for the Swiss economy

The hotel and catering sector (+4.3%), severely affected by Covid-19, has since maintained its position at the top of the rankings since the end of the pandemic. It is followed by business services (+2.6%). Construction (+1.4%), trade (+2.2%) and education (+2.2%) show the most modest increases.

However, the number of vacancies announced by companies fell by 2.3% to 124,700.

Companies are seeing a slight easing in recruitment difficulties. The situation has improved most in the hotel and catering sector, while it remains difficult in the machinery and other equipment industry.

+ Stats and figures about foreign workers in Switzerland

Finally, the proportion of companies planning to hire fell to 14%, compared with 15.9% a year earlier. The employment outlook indicator fell by 1.1% to 1.06 points, particularly in the Zurich region (-2.7% to 1.06 points).

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative