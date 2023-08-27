Swiss justice minister favours decentralised asylum management

© Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Faced with an anticipated influx of asylum seekers into Switzerland this autumn, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is opposed to the federal government managing the entire process. The current "patchwork of responsibilities" offers "extremely valuable" solutions.

This content was published on August 27, 2023 - 11:27

Keystone-SDA/ac

"We can't centralise decisions and pool costs," said the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police in an interview published in Le Matin Dimanche on Sunday. She said she is sensitive to the reality of the cantons.

However, the Social Democrat minister points out that "more creative political tools" could be envisaged in times of pressure. "The Covid [-19] crisis, the energy crisis and the climate crisis all call into question the system".





Established trust with the cantons

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is expecting 28,000 asylum applications this year. Depending on geopolitical developments, this number could rise to 35,000. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people fleeing Ukraine are also expected to apply for asylum.

The cantons and municipalities will be providing 1,800 additional reception places for asylum seekers, the SEM announced on Friday. The remaining 1,200 places are currently being clarified. The government needs 3,000 additional places.

The agreement with the cantons "shows that trust has been established", remarked Baume-Schneider, for whom the senate’s refusal in June to create 3,000 reception places in shipping containers was not due to unpreparedness. The situation "is complex and the process of dealing with political issues [...] takes time".

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





Articles in this story Switzerland records 43% surge in asylum claims in first half of 2023

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative