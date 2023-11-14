Swiss Justice Minister opens the first national exchange week

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

read aloud pause

X

"Dear students, getting involved in another language is always exhausting," said Elisabeth Baume-Schneider in her speech. "Thank you for leaving your comfort zone." Unfortunately, there were no language exchanges when she was at school, said Baume-Schneider.

This content was published on November 14, 2023 - 09:19

Keystone-SDA

However, her son had been to Basel. There, he was allowed to eat "all kinds of crisps" for the first time, which were not available in her household. "It's not just about language, it's also about behaviour."

Zurich and Vaud sign agreement

On Tuesday, Zurich and Vaud will sign a declaration of cooperation, which stipulates that all pupils from both cantons will spend at least one week in another language region during their primary school years. A second opening ceremony for the exchange week took place in Prangins (VD), the other location of the National Museum. Martin Candinas, parliamentarian in the House of Representatives, was present.

The exchange between the different parts of the country is also a theme on Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) stations this week: on Tuesday and Thursday, presenters from the German-language Swiss public television, SRF, the western Swiss public television RTS and the Romansh-language RTR will swap places for one evening.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative