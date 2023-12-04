Swiss Life Appoints new CEO

Matthias Aellig to assume leadership role at Swiss Life, succeeding Patrick Frost. © Keystone / Walter Bieri





Switzerland's largest insurance company, Swiss Life, is set to undergo a change in its top leadership as Chief Executive Officer Patrick Frost is slated to step down during the upcoming Annual General Meeting in mid-May 2024. His successor will be the current Chief Financial Officer, Matthias Aellig.

Frost, who has held the reins of Switzerland's premier life insurer since July 2014, plans to transition to the Board of Directors in 2026. Aellig, the incoming CEO, has been overseeing the financial aspects of the country's largest property owner since March 2019, following a nine-year stint as the chief risk officer. The role of Chief Financial Officer will be assumed by Marco Gerussi, currently overseeing financial transformation and IT, who will join the group's general management.

Rolf Dörig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commended Aellig as one of the pivotal figures in the company, highlighting his substantial contributions to shaping the overall group strategy alongside Patrick Frost. Dörig also acknowledged Frost's instrumental role in the company's enduring success, even during challenging periods.

Simultaneously, the life insurer announced the retirement of Jörg Arnold, CEO of its German subsidiary, effective at the end of June 2024. After seven years in this role, Arnold has decided to retire and will take on a non-executive position on the Board of Directors of Swiss Life Deutschland Holding. Dirk von der Crone has been appointed as his successor, and he will also join the Group Executive Board on July 1.

