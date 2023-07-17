Swiss light aircraft company stalwart passes away

Oscar J Schwenk defended his company through a series of controversies. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Oscar J Schwenk, the long-serving former boss of the Swiss light aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has passed away, it was announced on Monday.

This content was published on July 17, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

Schwenk led the successful company first as managing director between 1994 and 2012 and later as chair of the board (2006-2021).

Formed in 1939, Pilatus has developed a series of light aircraft for the international market, known for their ruggedness and ability to take-off from short runways.

But the company has also run into its fair share of dramas over the years as many of its aircraft are sold to autocratic regimes. The firm has also faced accusations of its aircraft being re-fitted for military use in some parts of the world.

Born in 1944, Schwenk was a fierce defender of the company when it was embroiled in controversy in the Middle East.

Under his stewardship, Pilatus has grown into a company employing some 2,000 staff at its headquarters in Stans, central Switzerland.

In 2021, the year that Schwenk left the company, it sold more aircraft (152) than ever before and achieved sales of CHF1.3 billion ($1.5 billion).

The company confirmed media reports of Schwenk’s passing but gave no details of cause of death.





Articles in this story Investigation exposes the use of Swiss arms in war zones

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative